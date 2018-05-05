CRPF team kills 3 LeT men

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were among seven persons killed in three militancy-related incidents in Kashmir on Saturday. Three CRPF jawans and another security official were injured.

“The quick action teams of the CRPF’s Srinagar Sector and the police’s Special Operation Group killed three terrorists in a swift action and without any collateral damage in the densely populated locality in Srinagar’s Chattabal area,” said a Srinagar-based spokesman of the force.

One of the three slain militants was Fayaz Ahmad Hamal from Fateh Kadal in Srinagar, who had joined the LeT in April 2017.

Protester dies

The encounter sparked clashes between security forces and local people in several parts of the city, resulting in the closure of many schools and markets. Internet services on mobile phones were suspended.

A civilian, Adil Ahmad Yadoo, died during the clashes. A video of his death, which has been widely circulated online, shows Yadoo among the stone-throwing protesters being “run over by a mobile-bunker vehicle” at Noorbagh.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti “took strong note of the death”, saying, “The police have been directed to take legal cognisance and punish the guilty.” Separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, in a joint statement, said, “Unaccountability has made the forces in Kashmir utterly contemptuous of the life of Kashmiris. The murders are hidden through brazen lies as in the case of Yadoo by saying it was a traffic accident.”

Policeman attacked

In a separate incident, one policeman, Showkat Ahmad Dar, was shot at by militants in Pulwama around 9.30 a.m.

In north Kashmir, militants barged into the houses of Ghulam Hassan Dar, 45, and Bashir Ahmad Dar, 26, and shot them at Gulshan Mohalla in Bandipora on Friday night.

“Both were shot dead around 3.30 a.m. on Saturday. The LeT is behind the killing,” said the police.

Militants also shot dead another civilian, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, of Sopore, and fired upon his wife.

The Chief Minister has condemned the civilian killings. “We are plunging the State into uncertainty and chaos. Whose interests are we serving by killing these civilians,” Ms. Mufti asked. She asked all shades of opinion to rise to the occasion and bring J&K out of the vortex of violence.