Srinagar Deputy Mayor removed

In the Valley’s first major “political activity” post abrogation of J&K’s special status, jailed Deputy Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) was toppled and Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, from Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference (PC), retained his position despite the BJP move to remove him.

In a first signal that the regional parties — Lone's Peoples Conference, the National Conference — and the Congress were closing ranks and putting a joint front, SMC Mayor survived the apparent move by the BJP councillors to topple him.

The BJP, which won four councillor seats out of 74 in the urban local bodies election held in October 2018, of late worked hard to increase its numbers in the SMC to dominate the crucial municipality in the capital.

Sources said BJP’s Dr. Ashok Koul, a councillor from Kara Nagar, had managed to “gather signatures” of around 30 councillors to dethrone Mr. Mattu, who remained absent for over four months since August 5.

Mr. Mattu was off the scene after he was arrested on August 5. He was able to resume office of the Mayor in the second week of December to “safeguard the post of Mayor” after a hectic lobbying by the BJP.

No-confidence motion

However, jailed Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran, who also belonged to the PC, was toppled on Monday when around 44 councillors moved a no confidence motion against him, an official said. Mr. Imran was also arrested during clampdown against regional parties on August 5 and continues to remain detained at the MLA Hostel.