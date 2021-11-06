Srinagar declared a ‘major airport’

The Centre designates an airport as a major airport if it crosses a particular volume of annual passenger traffic.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday declared the Srinagar airport as a “major airport” under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority Act, 2008 (AERA).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Authority Act, 2008 (NO. 27 OF 2008), the central government hereby declares the airport of Srinagar as major airport,” reads the notification.

The move will allow the AERA to determine the tariff, including the development fee and passenger service fee, for aeronautical services at the Srinagar airport.

The Centre designates an airport as a major airport if it crosses a particular volume of annual passenger traffic.

Previously, the Airports Authority of India, a body under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, would determine the traffic for Srinagar airport.