Other States

Srinagar court summons Dr. Abdullah, others in J&K cricket body scam

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena
PTI Srinagar July 23, 2022 20:51 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 02:41 IST

A court in Srinagar on Saturday issued a summon to National Conference (NC) chief and Member Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah and others in the alleged J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a complaint before the court.

Hearing a petition filed by the ED, the Principal District Judge, Srinagar, issued multiple summons, which included to Dr. Abdullah, to present themselves before the court on August 27 this year.

An official said Tahir Majid Shamsi, Assistant Solicitor General of India, presented a detailed complaint against Dr. Abdullah and others accused in the alleged scam on behalf of the ED.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dr. Abdullah has been questioned by the ED multiple times in the alleged scam. He has been questioned thrice by the ED since 2019. The ED has been investigating alleged misappropriation of funds in the JKCA during the tenure of Dr. Abdullah as its president between 2001 to 2011.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...