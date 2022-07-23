Srinagar court summons Dr. Abdullah, others in J&K cricket body scam

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

July 23, 2022 20:51 IST

Enforcement Directorate has been investigating the alleged misappropriation of funds in the J&K Cricket Association between 2001 to 2011, when Dr. Abdullah had been president

A court in Srinagar on Saturday issued a summon to National Conference (NC) chief and Member Parliament Dr. Farooq Abdullah and others in the alleged J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam, after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a complaint before the court.

Hearing a petition filed by the ED, the Principal District Judge, Srinagar, issued multiple summons, which included to Dr. Abdullah, to present themselves before the court on August 27 this year.

An official said Tahir Majid Shamsi, Assistant Solicitor General of India, presented a detailed complaint against Dr. Abdullah and others accused in the alleged scam on behalf of the ED.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Abdullah has been questioned by the ED multiple times in the alleged scam. He has been questioned thrice by the ED since 2019. The ED has been investigating alleged misappropriation of funds in the JKCA during the tenure of Dr. Abdullah as its president between 2001 to 2011.