Srinagar court summons Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case on August 27

A court here Saturday summoned National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah in a money laundering case related to the alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, issued the summons against Abdullah for August 27 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him and others in the JKCA money laundering case.

Mr. Abdullah was questioned by the ED for over three hours here on May 31.

He was JKCA president from 2001 to 2012 and the "scam" being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED is about alleged financial misappropriation between 2004 and 2009.

The ED has attached properties worth over ₹21 crore already. This includes ₹11.86 crore of immovable assets belonging to Mr. Abdullah.

The ED claimed its probe so far has "revealed that Ahsan Ahmad Mirza in connivance with other office-bearers of the JKCA, had misappropriated JKCA funds to the tune of ₹51.90 crore and utilised proceeds of crime for settling his personal and business liabilities".

It initiated the money laundering probe against the JKCA office-bearers on the basis of a case registered at the Rammunshi Bagh Police Station in Srinagar.

The case was later transferred to the CBI on the high court's directions.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against the former JKCA office-bearers for misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹43.69 crore.