Other States

Srinagar civilian injured in militant attack dies

A CRPF jawan patrols at Dalgate area of Srinagar. Photo used for representation purpose only.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A civilian, who was shot at and injured 11 days ago at a popular eatery in Dalgate, died in a hospital in Srinagar.

An official said Aakash Mehra, son of Krishna Dhaba owner Ramesh Kumar Mehra, suffered a bullet perforation in the abdomen and succumbed to his injuries at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar.

Aakash, who was from Jammu’s Janipur area, was critically wounded on February 17 near his shop by gunmen.

The police claimed all the three attackers were arrested within 48 hours of the incident.

The attack took place when foreign envoys were touring Jammu and Kashmir to “assess the ground situation”.

