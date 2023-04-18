ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi airport due to false warning in cockpit

April 18, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally

PTI

A Delhi-Srinagar SpiceJet flight returned to the IGI airport here on April 18 due to a false warning in the cockpit. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Delhi-Srinagar SpiceJet flight returned to the IGI airport here on April 18 due to a false warning in the cockpit, the airline said on Tuesday.

"On April 18, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned back to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit," the airline said in a statement.

The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain, SpiceJet said and added that before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain. Subsequently, upon opening of AFT cargo no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false," the statement added.

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, it added.

A source, however, said that a full emergency was declared for SpiceJet flight to Srinagar from Delhi, which had 140 passengers on board.

"Full emergency was declared at 10:40 am on Tuesday for SpiceJet's Delhi-Srinagar flight SG 8373. The flight landed back at IGI airport safely," the source said.

The aircraft has been parked, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport / Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US