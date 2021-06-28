Srinagar airport security reviewed

Srinagar

28 June 2021 03:38 IST

The meeting comes in the backdrop of explosions in the technical area of the high-security Air Force Station Jammu.

The police on Sunday reviewed the security of the Srinagar airport to put in place a grid to foil any bid of drone attack.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar took stock of the security measures around the airport and its funnel area.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of explosions in the technical area of the high-security Air Force Station Jammu.

Advertising

Advertising