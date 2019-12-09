Other States

Srinagar airport remains suspended due to heavy fog

A motorist uses high beam to travel in a Srinagar road on December 8, 2019. Dense fog has forced the cancellation of several flights in Srinagar for the past four days.

A motorist uses high beam to travel in a Srinagar road on December 8, 2019. Dense fog has forced the cancellation of several flights in Srinagar for the past four days.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Flight movements in Srinagar for the third consecutive day; 26 flights cancelled

Flight operations at the Srinagar airport remained suspended for the third consecutive day on Monday as all flights to and from the Kashmir Valley were cancelled due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog.

“All flights at Srinagar airport were cancelled on Monday and no flight operations took place for the third straight day,” an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

“The visibility at the airport has been hovering around 100 to 500 metres only while the required visibility (for flights to function) is 1,000 to 1,200 metres. So, the airline has decided to cancel all 26 flights for the day,” the official said.

Flight operations have been severely affected at the Srinagar airport for the past four days. On Friday, several flights were cancelled while no flight operations took place on Saturday and Sunday.

