Spurious liquor claims three lives in UP’s Mahmudabad

Three persons died after consuming spurious liquor in the Mahmudabad area of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, police said on Thursday.

Four others who took ill are being treated in Lucknow.

The victims had purchased the liquor, close to the Barabanki border, from a person identified as Kanhaiya Kumar, said police.

Sitapur SP L.R. Kumar said prima facie it appears that the victims had consumed the spurious liquor on Sunday and then started to develop complications.

“It is a big lapse somewhere on the part of the police and excise departments,” the SP said.

The main accused and his two associates have been arrested and questioning is on.

The police is trying to find out from where the spurious liquor was sourced.

The police outpost in-charge was suspended for negligence while action is also being taken against the inspector of Mahmudabad, said the SP.

This comes after more than 20 persons died in Barabanki district after consuming spurious liquor from a licensed shop.