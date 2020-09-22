Sporadic incidents mar Congress’s strike in Tripura

Agartala

22 September 2020 05:07 IST

Police arrest 836 for obstructing vehicular movement and enforcing closure of shops

The 12-hour strike called by the opposition Congress in Tripura on Monday evoked mixed response. The protest was peaceful barring sporadic indents.

Police arrested 836 picketers for obstructing vehicular movement and enforcing closure of shops. Senior Congress leaders including Subal Bhowmik were taken into custody.

BJP cadres in large numbers were seen gathering at various places to foil the strike. The Congress called the strike to protest the alleged deteriorating law and order situation, continuous attacks on opposition leaders and workers and rising unemployment in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

There was tension outside the Congress Bhavan here in the morning when Congress workers came face to face with BJP cadres. Police dispersed both sides.

Security personnel lobbed tear-gas shells and resorted to baton charge to control an irate Congress mob at Kailashahar, headquarters of Unakoti district in north Tripura. None was injured in the action, police said.

Vehicular movement was minimal; shops in major business centres remained closed, but government offices and banks functioned normally. Markets were opened, but had few customers.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pijush Biswas claimed that the strike was successful, which reflected peoples’ anger against the State government. He said they did not create any obstruction to emergency services, including that linked to COVID-19.

The BJP termed the strike a ‘flop show’. Party spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty lambasted the Congress leadership for the call amid the critical health situation.