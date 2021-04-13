Other States

Spike in COVID-19 cases dampens Bihu in Assam

A spike in the COVID-19 cases in Assam and strict guidelines issued by the State government has dampened the festive spirit ahead of Rongali or Bohag Bihu beginning Wednesday.

Officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department said 583 out of 1,02,182 people tested on Monday were positive, taking the active cases count to 2,387. The positivity rate of 0.75% was “manageable”, but the spread of the cases has been a cause for concern.

More than 33% of the cases were detected in Kamrup (Metro) district, which comprises mostly of Guwahati where the major Bihu functions are organised.

The Bihu organisers are miffed with the standard operating procedures issued by the district authorities on April 9, asking them to obtain prior permission for the programmes, sanitise the venues twice and wind up programmes by 11 p.m. every night. All members of Bihu organising committees have been asked to undergo tests for COVID-19.

“A lot of investment goes into organising Bihu functions that have traditionally carried on well past midnight. After 2020 was lost to COVID-19 lockdown, people have been looking forward to enjoying Bihu this time, but the strict regulations have come in the way,” said Kailash Nath Sarma, advisor to the Brihattar Guwahati Bihu Sanmilani Sanammay Raksha Samiti, a coordination body of Bihu committees in the city.

He said the festival organisers have protested and demanded relaxation of restrictions as well as assignment of volunteers by the district administration at Bihu sites for testing and sanitising.

“The guidelines have virtually ensured a subdued Bihu,” Mr .Sarma said.

Assam’s neighbours too have geared up to prevent the spread of the new strain of the virus. Meghalaya imposed night curfew from Sunday but has resisted deferring high school and higher secondary school leaving exams under the State Board from April 16.

D.P. Wahlang, the State’s Principal Secretary for Education admitted that many parents were wary of sending their wards to the examination centres. “But we need to take decisions that are locally relevant,” he said.

The government, however, has convened a meeting with the heads of the institutes on Wednesday for “sharing ideas and concerns” over the State Board exams.

Mizoram, on the other hand, has not taken any chances although the number of active cases there is among the lowest. The State government has closed schools for students up to Class 8. Schools in the State had reopened only on March 1 after a long pandemic-induced gap.

The Mizoram government has also banned night church services and extended the duration of the existing night curfew in State capital Aizawl and the other district headquarters.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Abrogation of Article 370 ‘wrong’, J&K people have right to raise their voices against it: Congress leader Saifuddin Soz

Kashi Vishwanath Mandir-Gyanvapi Masjid case | Sunni Waqf Board moves Allahabad High Court against Varanasi court order

Two Al-Badr militants among five arrested in Jammu & Kashmir

Data | Dissecting India’s second COVID-19 wave

Election Commission imposed campaign ban on Mamata Banerjee at BJP’s behest: Sanjay Raut

Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | Mumbai Police start process of dismissing Sachin Vaze

West Bengal Assembly polls | ECI lets off Suvendu Adhikari with warning for communal speech

Nagaland govt. told to be cautious with its version of NRC

Last rhinos translocated in Assam under Vision 2020 to increase population

West Bengal Assembly elections | EC notice to BJP leader Dilip Ghosh over Sitalkuchi comments

W.B. Assembly polls | Mamata stages dharna in Kolkata against EC's 24 hour ban on campaign

W.B. Assembly polls | EC bars BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours

COVID-19 guidelines violation: FIR lodged against 3 Opposition MLAs, others in Bihar

Tourists will not be ‘harassed’ for COVID-19 test report at Himachal Pradesh border: CM

Amid sharpest spike, Haryana imposes night curfew

‘Stop elective surgeries in State hospitals’

Odisha govt. clears plan for cancer hospital

Ensure vaccine supply, Cong. tells CM Lal

Political drama unfolds as BJP rebel exits ring

Maharashtra shifting from lokshahi to lockshahi: Fadnavis

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2021 7:20:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/spike-in-covid-19-cases-dampens-bihu-in-assam/article34311962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY