SpiceJet to operate two seaplane flights daily between Sabarmati riverfront and Statue of Unity

SpiceJet on Wednesday said it will operate two daily seaplane flights between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat from Saturday.

“The all-inclusive one-way fares will begin from as low as ₹1,500 under the UDAN scheme and tickets will be available on www.spiceshuttle.com from 30th October, 2020 onwards,” the airline said in a press release.

The seaplane flights will be operated by SpiceJet’s subsidiary Spice Shuttle. The duration of each flight would be around 30 minutes.

Under the UDAN scheme, financial incentives in terms of concessions from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to select airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep the airfares affordable.

At least half of the seats in UDAN flights are offered at subsidised fares, and the participating carriers are provided a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF) — an amount shared between the Centre and the state concerned.

The Ahmedabad-Kevadia launch flight is scheduled to operate on Saturday in honour of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, SpiceJet added.