ADVERTISEMENT

SpiceJet flight returns to Kolkata after take-off as cabin crew spot crack in window

September 20, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Kolkata

The pilot soon contacted the air traffic control of the Kolkata airport, and asked for permission to land

PTI

The plane landed safely around 7.45 a.m. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A SpiceJet flight on the way to Mumbai returned to Kolkata on the morning of September 20 as the crew noticed a crack on one of the windows of the plane after take-off, officials said.

The flight, SG-515, took off from the Kolkata airport at 6.17 am with 176 passengers and six crew members, they said.

Mid-air, the plane's cabin crew spotted the crack. They immediately informed the pilot who soon contacted the air traffic control of the Kolkata airport, and asked for permission to land, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The plane landed safely at around 7.45 a.m., they said.

The incident triggered a panic among the passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

air transport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US