SpiceJet flight returns to Kolkata after take-off as cabin crew spot crack in window

The pilot soon contacted the air traffic control of the Kolkata airport, and asked for permission to land

September 20, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
The plane landed safely around 7.45 a.m. Representational file image.

The plane landed safely around 7.45 a.m. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A SpiceJet flight on the way to Mumbai returned to Kolkata on the morning of September 20 as the crew noticed a crack on one of the windows of the plane after take-off, officials said.

The flight, SG-515, took off from the Kolkata airport at 6.17 am with 176 passengers and six crew members, they said.

Mid-air, the plane's cabin crew spotted the crack. They immediately informed the pilot who soon contacted the air traffic control of the Kolkata airport, and asked for permission to land, officials said.

The plane landed safely at around 7.45 a.m., they said.

The incident triggered a panic among the passengers.

