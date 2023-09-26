Speedy police verification of passport in Itanagar

September 26, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - Itanagar

Police in Arunachal Pradesh capital have announced speedy police verification in the passport application process to provide better services to citizens. “To eliminate unnecessary delays, the Itanagar Police is now offering police verification for passport applications in just one day,” an officer said.

Police verification for passport applications usually takes several days or weeks, causing inconvenience to applicants who need to travel urgently. With the new initiative, Capital Police aims to streamline the process and make it more efficient, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said on X, formerly Twitter.

The SP said that the capital police are committed to ensure a smooth and faster passport application process for the residents of Itanagar and the surrounding areas.

"We understand the importance of seamless passport processing for our citizens. Our dedicated team is committed to making your passport application process smoother and faster, ensuring that you can embark on your travel adventures without unnecessary delays," Mr. Singh added.

