Speeding car burns to ashes after colliding with tree in Gurugram

May 11, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - Gurugram (Haryana) [India]

Collides with a divider before hitting the tree and catches fire

ANI

Charred remains of the car on Golf Course road in Gurugram. | Photo Credit: ANI

A speeding luxury car was gutted in a massive fire after hitting a tree and was burned to ashes on the Golf Course road in Haryana's Gurugram in the early hours of May 11, the police said.

The car collided with a divider before hitting the tree and caught fire.

According to the officials, the driver fled the spot and no one was injured in the incident.

On May 10, a fire broke out at a disposable glass and plate manufacturing factory in Haryana's Rohtak district, said fire officials.

According to fire officials, three children and a woman were rescued from the building and the fire tenders have managed to douse the flames.

