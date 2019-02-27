Speculation rife as 4 big leaders in Odisha yet to announce poll plans

As the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections draw closer in Odisha, the fate of four prominent politicians of the State — Baijayant Panda, Srikant Jena, Bijoy Mohapatra and Dilip Ray — continues to hang in the balance.

Their being not affiliated to any political party at present gives rise to speculation in the Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies where they contested in 2014. Questions such as will they join any party, or contest the upcoming elections as independents, or maybe not enter the fray at all continue to be raised in public sphere.

Mr. Panda, who quit the ruling BJD in May last year — four months after he was suspended from the primary membership of the party for “anti-party” activities — continues to visit Kendrapara from where he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014 elections.

Criticism continues

Although Mr. Panda continues to be critical of the State government on social media, he has not been able to make up his mind about joining any other party till date. No one knows whether he will join the BJP or the Congress or contest from Kendrapara or any other constituency as an independent candidate with the support of either of the two national parties.

Political analysts are keeping their fingers crossed when it comes to predicting the next move of former Union Minister Srikant Jena. He has been critical of both the BJD and the Congress since he was expelled from the latter on January 19 on charges of anti-party activities.

Similar confusion persists about the political future of former Minister Bijoy Mohapatra and former Rourkela legislator Dilip Ray. Both of them quit the BJP on November 29 last year after they were sidelined by the party. “We can’t be treated as furniture in the party while the rootless talk big and project a larger-than-life image,” they had said in their joint letter to BJP's national president Amit Shah.

Speculation is rife that both Mr. Mohapatra and Mr. Ray, who played a key role in the formation of the BJD in 1997, may join the ruling party. But there is little sign of their making a return to the party so far.

Since hectic lobbying has already begun in the BJD, the Congress and the BJP by those aspiring for Lok Sabha and Assembly tickets, the fate of these four leaders may be decided when the nomination paper filing process begins.