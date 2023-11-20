Special Task Force arrests two Maoists in West Bengal

November 20, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Kolkata

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police has arrested two members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) from Suti in Murshidabad district. Arrested on Saturday, the two were produced before a city court on Sunday and sent to police custody till November 30.

Those arrested were identified as Mantu Mallick and Pratik Bhowmik. According to the STF, they were active members of the CPI (Maoist).

“They were intercepted at vill. Ahiran Hat under Suti PS in the district of Murshidabad. On search, some documents related to Maoist activities and one 7.65 mm pistol loaded with six round of cartridges, cash Rs 40,000/- were recovered from the possession of accused Pratik Bhowmik,” a press statement statement by the STF said.

The STF said the accused were wanted in FIRs filed earlier and had been booked under Sections 21, 121A, 122, 123, 120B of the Indian Penal Code and 16, 17, 18, 18A, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The southwestern region of West Bengal was once a hotbed of Maoist activities; in 2009, certain regions like Lalgrah were under the control of the CPI(Maoist). Over the past few years, there have been no activities by the Maoists in the State. The Trinamool Congress government claims that it has brought Maoist activities in the State to a complete halt.

