Other States

Special status for all backward States if non-BJP alliance comes to power at Centre: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on September 15 said that special category status will be granted to "all the backward States" if the united opposition that he seeks to build comes to power at the Centre.

The JD(U) leader made the remark in reply to a query from journalists on the sidelines of a function here.

"If we get an opportunity to form the next government, all the backward States will be granted the special category status. There is no reason why it cannot be done," said Mr. Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and joined the seven-party 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bihar
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 2:10:56 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/special-status-for-all-backward-states-if-non-bjp-alliance-comes-to-power-at-centre-nitish/article65894082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY