Special remission programme: 189 Maharashtra jail inmates to be released on Republic Day

January 22, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Thane

The prisoners are selected on the basis of age, time spent in jail, disabilities, health etc, he added.

The total number of jail inmates in Maharashtra stands at 43,090, as per official data.  | Photo Credit: PTI

A total of 189 convicts will be released from prisons across Maharashtra, including three from Thane Central Jail, on Republic Day as part of the Union government's special remission programme to mark 75 years of Independence, an official said on Sunday.

The three inmates from Thane are undergoing jail terms for attempt to murder and other crimes, he added.

"The special remission programme will see some prisoners being released on January 26, 2023 and August 15,2023 for good conduct while serving their sentences. A total of 189 inmates from Maharashtra will be released," he said.

Thane Central Jail has 4,569 inmates, including 132 women, while 52 are above the age of 70 and 386 below 20 years. The capacity of the jail is, however, just 1,105, officials here pointed out.

The prisoner count includes 30 Bangladeshis and an equal number of Nigerians, they added.

The total number of jail inmates in Maharashtra stands at 43,090, as per official data.

