Special kitchen scheme for poor to be launched in Rajasthan

JAIPUR

23 June 2020 23:39 IST

A new kitchen scheme named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will shortly be launched in Rajasthan for providing nutritious food to the poor and needy twice a day at concessional rates.

The State government will spend ₹100 crore every year on the scheme’s implementation.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Indira Rasoi Yojana would fulfil the State government’s promise of “no one sleeps hungry”.

The local non-government organisations will be roped in for running the scheme and its effective monitoring will be done with the help of information technology.

Mr. Gehlot made the announcement while inaugurating an awareness campaign on COVID-19 through videoconferencing from his official residence.

While the prices for the meals are yet to be finalised, the food will be prepared keeping in mind the requirements and tastes of every municipal area.

The previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the State had also launched a subsidised meal scheme, Annapuran Rasoi Yojana, in December 2016, offering breakfast and lunch for ₹5 and ₹8 respectively on the lines of Tamil Nadu’s Amma Unavagam (Mother’s Canteen).

Awareness drive

Mr. Gehlot released five different types of posters, audio jingles and video films on the awareness drive and flagged off five mobile vans loaded with publicity material and equipment provided by the National Health Mission and the United Nations Population Fund.