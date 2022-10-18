Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir police conduct raids in Pulwama

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting raids in the entire Pulwama on October 18.

More details are awaited. Earlier on October 14, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted searches at multiple locations including the Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a drone delivery case.

According to the NIA, no detentions in the matter have been made so far. In the past nine months, security forces have observed the illegal entry of 191 drones into the Indian territory from neighbouring Pakistan, raising major concerns in terms of internal security in the country.

The Central government recently shared the inputs from the security forces deployed at the India-Pakistan border to maintain such illegal attempts from the Pakistan side. Earlier on Monday, the Border Security Forces shot down a drone that entered India in Punjab's Amritsar sector from the Pakistan side on the International Border.