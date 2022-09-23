Special commando team of Manipur’s Khabeisoi, Customs officials raid rented house; seize huge quantity of brown sugar

The brown sugar was packed in 175 soap cases. Officials said the value of the confiscated brown sugar is about ₹18 crore in the international market.

The special commando team of Khabeisoi along with the officials of the Customs Division raided a rented house at Kontha Ahalup, Imphal, on Thursday night (September 22) and seized a huge quantity of brown sugar. However, the owner could not be arrested since he was not at home during the raid. The owners are identified as Mohammad Rafique (45) and his wife Zanat (44) of Moreh Ward No. 3.

In another incident, police in Kakching district arrested a man and his wife on the charge of opening one “clinic” at Sora, a Muslim village along the NH 102 where, among others, illegal abortions were carried out. Police said that the raid was conducted on receipt of specific information about the illegal activities. Police found that the medical certificates they possessed were fake.

There were abortion materials strewn in the “clinic”. There were dirty syringes and some other medical equipment including a dirty and rickety IV stand. From the seized medicines and other equipment, it was clear that they had been doing this illegal business for quite some time. Police station at Kakching has registered a case against the husband and wife quacks.