Special camps to help augment income of BPL families in Haryana

Special camps will be held across Haryana over the next one month till December 25, aiming to pass on the benefits of various government welfare schemes and provide self-empolyment opportunities to around 1.5 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, identified through the State government’s “Parivar Pechan Patra” scheme. This was announced by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal at a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The camps will be held at 180 blocks across districts starting from November 29 under Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Utthan Yojana.

The Chief Minister said the details provided under “Parivar Pehchan Patra” scheme had revealed that around 3.25 lakh families in the State had income of less than ₹1 lakh per annum, and the government had decided to help augment the income of 1.5 lakh of these families in the first phase of the programme.

He said that around 38,000 families had income even less than ₹50,000 per month. “The series of meetings in this regard have led to the conclusion that these people are not able to take advantage of various Central and State government schemes for lack of knowledge or face other difficulties. There are schemes for loans from banks as well for self-employment, but they face difficulty in availing these too. So a joint effort involving the government agencies and the banks will be made to help these people double their income and lead a better life,” said Mr. Lal.

He said that according to the schedule, eligible families short-listed for the programme would be invited to Antyodaya Gram Utthan Melas, which would be held for two or three days initially. “Based on the feedback, schedule would be released for the remaining weeks,” said Mr. Lal.

‘42 schemes identified’

He said that 42 schemes had been identified which would help in increasing the income of such families.


