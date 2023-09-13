HamberMenu
Special artworks to be installed in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath, Badrinath

The decision was taken by the Uttarakhand government in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on September 12.

September 13, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Dehradun (Uttarakhand)

ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Special artworks will be installed in both Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath Dham with the objective of increasing the footfall of devotees.

The decision was taken by the Uttarakhand government in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on September 12. Devotees will get a chance to witness historical, religious, and local folk traditions at both the Dhams.

Special artworks and art effects will be installed in both the Dhams and these will be prepared by INI Design Studio. It is noteworthy that various construction works are being done in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham under the master plan and under this, special artefacts are to be installed at many places here.

These artefacts will provide mythological and historical information about both the temples. The Uttarakhand government has also approved the new policy for the service sector. Through this, a target has been set to create 20 lakh employment opportunities and skill development of 10 lakh workers in Uttarakhand. This decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting. The Chief Secretary of the State said that health, education, hospitality, wellness, IT, data centre, sports and film industries have been included in this.

