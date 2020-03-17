Speaker rejects Gujarat Congress’s demand to put off budget session

Opposition Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Gujarat Assembly on Monday after the Speaker refused to accept their demand to postpone the ongoing budget session in the wake of the novel coronavirus threat.

The ruling BJP had opposed the demand claiming the Congress was running scared due to five of its MLAs quitting ahead of the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls.

Congress MLA from Ahmedabad’s Danilimda, Shailesh Parmar, requested Speaker Rajendra Trivedi to put off the budget session, scheduled to end on March 31, and resume it when the virus scare dies down.

Backing Mr. Parmar’s demand, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the session could be postponed as discussions on the budget had been completed, adding that the government had already ordered closure of schools, colleges, cinema halls, and other places attracting footfall.

He also cited the example of neighbouring Maharashtra where the budget session ended ahead of the schedule.

However, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani opposed the demand saying such a move would send a wrong message to people amid the coronavirus threat.

Mr. Rupani claimed the Congress was more concerned about the crisis arising from five of its MLAs resigning ahead of the RS polls, and, therefore, was making the postponement demand.

“We should stay back here and worry about the people of the State. If we run away scared, then what will happen to citizens? This is why, as public representatives, we should not be scared, but care about people,” the CM said.

“Their demand for suspension is more due to todona (break up) (play on the word corona and a reference to the quitting of MLAs) scare because of the upcoming RS elections. If you want to go to Jaipur, its your will” he said.