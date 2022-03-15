Speaker accepts Mann's resignation from Lok Sabha

PTI March 15, 2022 16:01 IST

PTI March 15, 2022 16:01 IST

Bhagwant Mann, the MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, had submitted his resignation from the House to Speaker Om Birla on Monday

AAP leader and Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann submits his resignation as a Member of Parliament to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in New Delhi, on Monday, March 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhagwant Mann, the MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, had submitted his resignation from the House to Speaker Om Birla on Monday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said he has accepted the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister-designate and Aam Aadmi Party MP Bhagwant Mann with effect from March 14. Mr. Mann, the MP from Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, had submitted his resignation from the House to Mr. Birla on Monday. "I had received a request for resignation from Bhagwant Mann, representing Sangrur constituency. I have accepted his resignation with effect from March 14," Mr. Birla said. Mr. Mann, who was AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly polls, won elections from Dhuri assembly segment in the State.



Our code of editorial values