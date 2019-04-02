Speaker keeps the suspense

Indore

02 April 2019 23:08 IST

Eight-time MP leaves it to party to announce pick for Indore

As suspense continued over the BJP’s nominee from Indore constituency, Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said she never sought poll ticket from the party in the last three decades.

Asked about the delay in announcing her candidature, the eight-time MP from Indore said BJP leaders might be having “something” on their mind.

The BJP has not fielded many of its veterans, including former presidents L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Lok Sabha elections.

Winner since 1989

There is speculation that Ms. Mahajan, who turns 76 on April 12, may also not be renominated.

The second woman to be Lok Sabha Speaker, Ms. Mahajan said the BJP has been fielding her from Indore on its own. “I did not seek ticket from the Indore seat in 1989 when I first contested the Lok Sabha elections. The party on its own made me its candidate. I have never demanded my nomination,” she said.

The Speaker said only the party can say who will contest from Indore, a commercial hub and the largest city in Madhya Pradesh. “Possibly, BJP organisation leaders have something on their mind. I cannot say anything until the organisation speaks out,” she said.

‘Not talked on delay’

The veteran parliamentarian said she has not talked to any BJP leader and sought to know the reason for delay in announcing the party nominee for Indore. “Such question is not asked in our party because the nominations are decided by the organisation. The organisation would take an appropriate decision on Indore at an appropriate time,” she said.

Names in circulation

Ms. Mahajan said there is nothing wrong in names of local leaders being discussed in party circles as probable nominees. “It is a good thing and natural. The party should have many alternatives as this proves its strength,” she said.

Names of Indore Mayor and MLA Malini Gaud, another legislator Usha Thakur, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, former MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekawat and Indore Development Authority’s former chairman Shanker Lalwani are doing the rounds as possible candidates from the constituency.

Polling for the seat is scheduled on May 19.