SP widens base for Sikandra bypoll

The Nishad Party and the Peace Party, two regional outfits in Uttar Pradesh, have extended their support to the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming bypoll for Sikandra Assembly seat on December 21.

The move is expected to benefit the SP electorally as the two parties, though marginal players, have considerable support among certain sections and castes.

Anti-BJP front

It is also seen as the first attempt by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to rope in smaller, caste-based parties to forge a larger anti-BJP front in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The two parties said they extended support to the SP to end the “atrocities faced by oppressed sections, especially the OBC, Dalits and Muslims, under the BJP government in the state and Centre.” Sanjay Nishad, president of Nishad Party, said the move was an attempt to “unite parties to form a strong opposition” against the BJP. Peace Party is headed by former MLA Mohammad Ayub and has pockets of support among Muslims.

Sikandra, which is in Kanpur Dehat, was vacated after the death of the incumbent BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal. Mr. Pal passed away in July due to prolonged illness.

The BJP had won the Sikandra seat comfortably in the Assembly election in March with Mr. Pal winning by over 38,100 votes.

