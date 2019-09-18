SP wants seven seats from NCP-Cong.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has demanded seven seats from the alliance of the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for the Assembly polls.

The Congress and NCP have locked into a 50:50 seat-sharing formula, deciding to contest 125 seats each and leave 38 for their other allies. The Assembly has 288 seats. The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has demanded two seats in Mumbai and five spread across Marathwada and western Maharastra, party leaders said.

A senior Congress leader said, “A meeting was held with the SP leaders on Tuesday and we have agreed on the first three seats: Bhiwandi East, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Aurangabad East. Talks are still on for the rest of the seats.”

The meeting was attended by Mumbai Congress chief Eknath Gaikwad and deputy leader in Assembly Arif Nasim Khan. The SP leadership said it is keen to field new faces in Mumbai, including Byculla corporator Rais Shaikh, while other candidates could be fielded in Ratnagiri and Jalgaon districts. The Congress leadership confirmed seven seats have been allotted to the SP.

In 2014, the Congress and NCP had contested the elections separately after failing to reach a satisfactory seat-sharing arrangement. In prior elections, the Congress would have a larger share of seats. However, given that the NCP won four seats in the Lok Sabha polls held this year and the Congress only one, the allies seem to have agreed on contesting an equal number of seats.