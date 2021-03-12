SP to rally behind Azam Khan with cycle yatra

With a year left for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party has decided to throw its weight behind its senior leader and former Cabinet Minister Mohammad Azam Khan.
Mr. Khan, who was arrested in a forgery case, is lodged in Sitapur jail.
The party will kick-off a 10-day cycle yatra on Friday from Rampur to Lucknow in support of Mr. Khan.
Party president Akhilesh Yadav will himself flag off the yatra from the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur on March 12, the party said. Mr. Khan, the most prominent Muslim politician in the SP, is the chancellor of the university which has been embroiled in a number of controversies over alleged land encroachments.
The cycle yatra was aimed at expressing public anger at the action taken against Mr. Khan, seen as a victim of BJP government’s vendetta, said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.
The SP said numerous false cases were lodged against Mr Khan, his wife and MLA Tazeen Fatima and their son Abdullah Azam by the Yogi Adityanath-led government. Ms. Fatima was released from jail after securing bail last December.
The Loktantra Senani Pension received by Mr. Khan was also stopped, said Mr. Chaudhary. Started by the previous SP government, the pension was given to people who opposed the Emergency. Mr. Khan had spent time in jail during the Emergency.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath