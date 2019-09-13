Other States

SP seeks Shivpal Yadav’s disqualification from UP Assembly under anti-defection law

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit will take a decision on the matter after receiving Mr. Yadav’s reply

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has moved an application seeking the disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly under the anti-defection law.

Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, was elected from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency in the 2017 State elections.

He floated a new party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and had contested the recent Lok Sabha elections on its symbol.

The application from the leader of the SP in the Assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, has been received and a letter seeking Mr. Yadav’s reply has been issued, sources in the Assembly said.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit will take a decision on the matter after receiving Mr. Yadav’s reply, they said.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) spokesman C.P. Rai said before contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Yadav had informed the Speaker about his new party and he will say the same in the reply.

