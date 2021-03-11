SP-RLD to hold a joint maha panchayat in Mathura

Ghaziabad

RLD’s national spokesperson Sunil Rohata said RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary would share the stage with SP president Akhilesh Yadav at the Bajna panchayat in Mathura

Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have decided to hold a joint Kisan mahapanchayat against the contentious farm laws on March 19 in Mathura.

Sources said both the leaders are already working on the seat-sharing formula for the Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in the first half of 2021.

Starting with Bhainswal in Shamli, Mr Chaudhary has already addressed more than a dozen panchayats while Mr Yadav started by addressing a panchayat in Aligarh last week. He is scheduled to address another meeting in Kasganj this Sunday.

Mr Rohata reminded that Mr Chaudhary had announced in the Mathura panchayats of RLD in February that if the electorate was ready to rise above the Hindu-Muslim divide to vote for real issues, he would leave no stone unturned in rooting out the Bharatiya Janta Party from the region.