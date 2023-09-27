SP removes statue of Mulayam Singh from party office in Uttar Pradesh after civic body issues notice

September 27, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday removed a life-size statue of party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav from its office in Hardoi after the Nagar Palika Parishad issued a notice saying that the statue had been installed without prior permission.

The six-foot-tall statue was installed at the SP office near the Parishad office by the party’s district president, Virendra Yadav.

The civic body pasted a notice on September 23 at the entrance of the SP office giving 24 hours to take down the statue or face action. Complying with the notice, the SP leaders in the district removed the statue.

Citing the late leader’s contribution to the development of the State, the SP termed the incident as “unfortunate”.

“Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) was not only a three-time Chief Minister but also among the tallest leaders in the State and country. His role in the development of Uttar Pradesh, fight for social justice and oppressed sections of society has few parallels in independent India’s history,” SP national spokesperson Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’ said.

He said the action showed the narrow-mindedness of the ruling BJP government in the State.

Yadav, a three-time Chief Minister, also served as the Defence Minister in the Union Cabinet. He was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha and 10 times to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the State.

