HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

SP removes statue of Mulayam Singh from party office in Uttar Pradesh after civic body issues notice

Officials served notice on the party to take down the life-size statue or face action; local SP leaders relent but register protest against the ‘narrow-mindedness’ of the ruling BJP.

September 27, 2023 04:08 am | Updated 04:08 am IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav. File

Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav. File

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday removed a life-size statue of party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav from its office in Hardoi after the Nagar Palika Parishad issued a notice saying that the statue had been installed without prior permission.

The six-foot-tall statue was installed at the SP office near the Parishad office by the party’s district president, Virendra Yadav.

The civic body pasted a notice on September 23 at the entrance of the SP office giving 24 hours to take down the statue or face action. Complying with the notice, the SP leaders in the district removed the statue.

Citing the late leader’s contribution to the development of the State, the SP termed the incident as “unfortunate”.

“Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) was not only a three-time Chief Minister but also among the tallest leaders in the State and country. His role in the development of Uttar Pradesh, fight for social justice and oppressed sections of society has few parallels in independent India’s history,” SP national spokesperson Sunil Singh Yadav ‘Sajan’ said.

He said the action showed the narrow-mindedness of the ruling BJP government in the State.

Yadav, a three-time Chief Minister, also served as the Defence Minister in the Union Cabinet. He was elected seven times to the Lok Sabha and 10 times to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council. He also served as the Leader of the Opposition in the State.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.