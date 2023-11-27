SP does not want temple on Sri Krishna birthplace, alleges U.P. Deputy CM

November 27, 2023 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - Lucknow

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Shri Krishna temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) does not want the temple in Mathura due to vote bank politics and minority appeasement.

He challenged the SP president Akhilesh Yadav to clarify his stand over the issue, alleging Mr. Yadav is under pressure from Muslim community and leaders like Azam Khan.

“The Samajwadi Party (SP), which sheds the blood of Hindus for the sake of minority votes, wants the votes of the descendants of Lord Krishna, but does not want a temple on the birthplace of Lord Krishna. If the SP president Akhilesh Yadav is not under pressure from Mr. Azam Khan and his community in this matter, then he should clarify his stand,” said Mr. Maurya in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mr. Modi on Thursday offered prayers at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura and attended the ‘Mirabai Janmotsav’, organised to celebrate the 525th birth anniversary of the poet and Lord Krishna devotee. Mr. Modi, added soon Lord Krishna will be seen in Mathura in an even more divine form and stressed that since independence Mathura and Braj region were not given important it should have been giving due to its holy pilgrimage roots and legacy.