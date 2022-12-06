SP MLA livestreams U.P. Assembly proceedings, Speaker asks him to leave the House

December 06, 2022 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - Lucknow

Holding that "ignorance of law is not an excuse", the Speaker said the MLA will not be allowed in the House

PTI

SP MLA Atul Pradhan. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@atulpradhansp

A Samajwadi Party MLA on Tuesday live-streamed proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Facebook Live while holding a protest in the well, drawing the ire of the speaker who asked him to leave the House.

Speaker Satish Mahana said it has come to his notice that a member was streaming on Facebook Live while raising the issue of "murder of democracy" in the Rampur bypoll.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker later said that he had verified that the member was SP MLA Atul Pradhan and asked him to leave the House for the entire session.

While the Sardhana MLA immediately left the House, SP members requested the Speaker to review his decision as the legislator was in the House for the first time and was not aware of the Assembly rules.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Holding that "ignorance of law is not an excuse", the Speaker said Mr. Pradhan will not be allowed in the House.

However, on being insisted, the Speaker allowed the Member to attend the House after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US