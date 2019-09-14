SP MLA booked in UP for allegedly misbehaving with government officials

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked Nahid Hasan, Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana for allegedly misbehaving with government officials, disrupting law and order, and driving a vehicle without valid papers, on September 13. Ajay Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Shamli, said that on September 9 Mr. Hasan got into an argument with SDM Amitpal Sharma and CO Rajesh Tiwari when they asked for papers of his Pajero car with a Punjab registration number. It spiraled into a heated argument between the supporters of the MLA and the officials and the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Mr. Hasan was allegedly visiting the constituency to support the roadside vendors who were protesting against the district administration’s anti-encroachment drive.

Mr. Kumar said he constituted an inquiry under ASP Rajesh Kumar Shrivastava. Hasan was given 72 hours and when he failed to produce the evidence and didn’t cooperate in the probe, was booked under sections 419, 420,465,153,353,504 and 188 of IPC.

Official sources say that the papers that Mr. Hasan presented were of a number registered in the name of a person from Patiala. When a police team was sent to Patiala, no such number was found to be registered in the RTO office.

In July this year, Mr. Hasan was booked for spreading social enmity when he appealed to local Muslims not to buy goods from shopkeepers who support the BJP.