Other States

SP MLA booked for using derogatory words against prime minister: Police

File photo of Samajwadi Party MLA, and former minister Manoj Kumar Pandey in 2015   | Photo Credit: SANJAY SONKAR

Samajwadi Party MLA and former minister Manoj Pandey was booked on September 5 for allegedly using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

The case was registered at the Unchahar Police Station on the complaint lodged by a person named Dilip Kumar, a resident of Shivgarh police station area of the district, after a video of Mr. Pandey's utterances went viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the case has been registered against various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant alleged that during a public event at a village in the district, the Unchahar MLA "abused" the prime minister and other dignitaries occupying constitutional post.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2021 9:41:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sp-mla-booked-for-using-derogatory-words-against-prime-minister-police/article36314276.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY