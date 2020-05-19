SP leader, son killing caught on video

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and his son were shot dead at Sansoi village in Bahjoi area in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district after an argument between two sides over road construction, said police on Tuesday.

The murder was caught on video, which was then widely circulated.

The deceased were identified as Chotelal Diwakar and his son Sunil, who belong to the Dalit community.

Mr. Diwakar was a former SP candidate from the Chandausi Assembly segment in the polls.

In the video, some people are seen engaged in a heated argument near a field. Two persons carry rifles and threaten the other side. When it seems tempers had calmed, the two make a dash towards the victims who were behind them and shoot them from close range.

“A MNREGA road was being constructed in Sansoi village over which the former pradhan pati [husband of the pradhan] and a person called Savinder had a dispute. Firing ensued and two persons were shot. They died on the spot,” said SP Sambhal Yamuna Prasad.

Three teams have been formed to nab the accused while an FIR was being lodged, said the officer. Some persons have been rounded up for questioning.

The SP condemned the incident and demanded the arrest of the accused. The accused were goons enjoying the backing of the ruling BJP, it alleged.