SP leader shot dead in U.P.

Family members of the victim in Jaunpur in Purvanchal district of Uttar Pradesh

Family members of the victim in Jaunpur in Purvanchal district of Uttar Pradesh   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The victim, also a contractor, had several criminal cases registered against him

A Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh by some bike-borne assailants, police said on Friday.

Lalji Yadav was declared brought dead at a local hospital after being shot in broad daylight under the Sarai Khwaja police station area in Purvanchal district.

Jaunpur SP (Rural) Sanjay Rai said Yadav was “talking to someone when the assailants opened fire at him.” The body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

Local sources said Yadav was travelling to Jaunpur in his SUV when three bikes intercepted his vehicle at a speed breaker. Masked men then fired at him indiscriminately, said a local source.

The victim, a contractor, had many criminal cases against him. He had unsuccessfully contested the zilla panchayat election.

Dec 11, 2019 8:10:50 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

