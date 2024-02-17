SP leader Shivpal Yadav appeals to RLD for support in Rajya Sabha polls 

February 17, 2024 05:29 am | Updated 05:29 am IST - Lucknow:

Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav on Friday appealed to the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) to vote in favour of the SP candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections on February 27. Mr. Yadav mentioned the fact that it was the SP, which sent the RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to the Upper House in the 2022 polls, adding if Mr. Chaudhary is secular, he will definitely support the SP.

“The SP sent Jayant Chaudhary to Rajya Sabha in 2022. His grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh never bowed down in the fight for the farmers and the SP shares the same ideological perspective of fighting for the farmers’ right. Chaudhary Saheb [Chaudhary Charan Singh] maintained secular ideology. Jayant Chaudhary should also follow the same ideology. If Jayant Chaudhary is secular then he should vote in favour of SP Rajya Sabha nominees,” said Mr. Yadav, the Jaswantnagar MLA.

Out of 10 Rajya Sabha seats getting vacant, the BJP fielded eight candidates, setting the stage for a high-pitched battle with the SP. The SP fielded three candidates for the polls: Jaya Bachchan, Alok Ranjan and Ram Ji Lal Suman, while the BJP nominees are: former Union Minister R.P.N. Singh, Sudhanshu Trivedi, former Minister Sangeeta Balwant, former Agra Mayor Navin Jain, former MLA Sadhna Singh, State BJP leader Amarpal Maurya and Chaudhary Tejveer Singh.

In the 403-member State Assembly, each candidate needs 37 first preference MLA votes to emerge victorious. On its own, the BJP has 252 members; while its partners Apna Dal (Sonelal) has 13 members, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Apna Dal (NISHAD) party has six members, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is with nine MLAs and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar has six MLAs. Jansatta Dal Loktantrik has two members and the Bahujan Samaj Party has a lone MLA. The BJP will need 296 first preference votes to get elected all its eight members. The SP on its own is having 108 MLAs, while its partner the Congress has two MLAs. The SP will need the votes of 111 MLAs to win three Rajya Sabha seats.