SP leader Azam Khan admitted to hospital in Delhi after "sudden health deterioration"

The state Assembly Secretariat, earlier in October, announced Mr. Khan's disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case.

April 17, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST - New Delhi

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Monday admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi after a sudden deterioration of his health. | File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was on Monday admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi after a sudden deterioration of his health. The SP leader's condition is said to be stable and is under observation.

"Due to the sudden deterioration of SP leader Muhammad Azam Khan's health, he has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi at around 3 am on Monday," hospital authorities said. More details are awaited.

He was elected MLA from the Rampur Sadar constituency. The state Assembly Secretariat, earlier in October, announced Mr. Khan's disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case. The case was registered against Mr. Khan in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meeting.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Khan was booked for making inflammatory speeches while addressing a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area. Earlier Allahabad High Court in May 2022 had granted interim bail to Azam Khan in a matter which was related to a wrongful possession of Waqf board property land.

