SP Govt. dropped cases against terrorists, targeted Hindus: Adithyanath

“Dilution of Article 370 in J&K was the final nail in the coffin of terrorism”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that cases lodged against “terrorists” were withdrawn during the Samajwadi Party rule, while fake cases were lodged against Hindus.

He was addressing representatives of the Noniya Chauhan backward community in Lucknow.

He called the dilution of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led Union Government the “final nail in the coffin of terrorism”.

“Ram bhakts would be fired upon. Arti would be performed on terrorists [during the SP rule],” Mr. Adityanath said at the “samajik pratinidhi sammelan,” one of the many meetings planned by the ruling party to woo various castes.

Mr. Adityanath said the first decision taken by his Government after coming to power in 2017 was to waive farm loans. In contrast, the SP government, he claimed, had taken steps to withdraw cases lodged against “terrorists” who attacked the Ram Janmabhoomi.

Targetting the three major Opposition parties, the Chief Minister alleged that they could not look beyond their families, and “worked for terrorists,” while the BJP strived for all sections of the society, including farmers, youth and women.

“Memories of the medieval period were refreshed when terrorists attacked mandirs and mutts,” he said continuing his attack on the SP regime. The sentiments of Hindu society were crushed under the SP, he said.

Firing on karsevaks

Mr. Adityanath also recalled the firing on ‘karsevaks’ by the police under the Mulayam Singh government in 1990 when they tried to force their way into the Babri Masjid enclosure.

“If there was a BJP government in 1990, would there be firing on Ram bhakts? Will you forgive those who fired at Ram bhakts,” Mr. Adityanath asked.

He also told the Noniya Chauhan community, mostly residing in parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, how his party had promoted its members in public life, and cited the example of Fagu Chauhan, who is the present Governor of Bihar. “Why was there no Governor from your community before him,” Mr. Adityanath asked.

Riots in U.P.

The Chief Minister also referred to the Kosi Kalan (2012) and Mau (2005) riots under previous governments, and stated that if the BJP remained in power, nobody would dare to start a riot in the State. The government would “run the bulldozer over his chest,” if any goonda, mafia or professional criminal dared to snatch the property of the poor or the business class, he said.

Pakistan and China also found references in Mr. Adityanath’s address. The two countries could no longer infiltrate across India’s borders. “And if they do, then India and its army gives them a fitting reply,” said the Chief Minister.