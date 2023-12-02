SP concerned for closed slaughterhouses, BJP government for cow protection, says Yogi Adityanath

December 02, 2023 05:35 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged principal Opposition party the Samajwadi Party (SP) is worried for closed slaughterhouses but not for cows. “For the first time preservation of 11 lakh cows are being done and we have allocated a budget of ₹3,000 crores. Your worry in not for cow protection but for slaughterhouses,” said the U.P. CM. in the State Assembly.

Mr. Adityanath alleged that the common people of the State haven’t forgotten the corruption and misadventure committed in the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime and added the Opposition party is in a habit of taking undue credit for development projects. “Opposition leaders consistently try to take undue credit for the development projects. But everyone is aware of the ‘games’ played, in their regime. People of the state haven’t forgotten their deeds,” said Mr. Adityanath, while speaking on supplementary Budget tabled by the State government.

Mr. Adityanath added in comparison to the SP regime, the law and order improved considerably during the BJP rule. “Everyone in the state knows, what was the law-and-order situation in the SP government, and how it improved under our regime. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data points that after 2017, there is sizeable decline in criminal cases in compared to 2017. U.P. ranks in top position in delivering punishment for crimes against women,” he said.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition, Mr. Yadav in his speech targeted the BJP-government for appropriating the works of the SP and pushed for a Caste-based-Census in U.P. “The whole country wants a caste census. Ultimately, you BJP people will also stand for the caste census. A time will come when the BJP people will also say that a caste census should be done,” said the SP president.

He alleged that rampant corruption is taking place in every sector and even in the money meant for cow shelters. “Cows are dying of hunger because in the name of cow shelters, there is only corruption and looting taking place in the BJP regime. The people running it are people associated with BJP and the officials together are taking away even the fodder and water,” he said.

