SP chief jumps over locked gate to pay tribute to Jai Prakash Narayan, party slams BJP for denying entry

October 12, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST - LUCKNOW

The drama unfolded at the convention centre in Lucknow as Akhilesh Yadav managed to go inside and garland the statue of the late socialist leader; BJP called out SP for allegedly not standing by J.P.’s ideals

Mayank Kumar

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav climbs a gate while trying to enter Jai Prakash Narayan International Center to offer floral tribute to the statue of Jai Prakash Narayan on his birth anniversary in Lucknow on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on October 11 targeted the ruling BJP for allegedly denying access to the Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre here to pay his respects to socialist leader Jai Prakash Narayan on the latter’s birth anniversary.

The event witnessed unprecedented scenes with Mr. Yadav climbing over the 10-feet high locked gate at the convention centre to garland the statue after SP workers unwrapped it from a tarpaulin sheet.

“History does not forgive those who do not respect history. Now, will we have to call for ‘complete revolution’ like Jai Prakash Narayan ji even for garlanding? If this is acceptable to BJP then it is okay,” Mr. Yadav said.

‘Insult to freedom fighter’

“The entire country and state should see what damage the BJP government has done to the statue and museum of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan ji. This is an insult to a freedom fighter as well as a socialist thinker. How can the BJP, which did not participate in the freedom struggle, know the value of the struggle for freedom,” wrote Mr. Yadav on X, along with a photograph of the statue wrapped in tarpaulin sheet.

The SP further alleged that the autocratic tendencies of the ruling party had come to the fore on the socialist stalwart’s birth anniversary with the party chief countering it like a “true socialist”. “What we witnessed today is a grim reminder of the autocratic tendencies against which JP fought all his life. The BJP which jumped on the JP movement bandwagon to make a mark in the Hindi heartland, not only forgot the socialist icon, but even tried to prevent a true socialist like Akhilesh Yadav ji from paying his respects. ,” said Ameeque Jamei, SP national spokesperson, who accompanied Mr. Yadav inside the venue.

BJP counters SP

The BJP hit back at the SP chief for betraying the ideas for which Narayan stood all his life indicating that the SP joined the the Congress party under the newly formed India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.

“What Mr. Yadav did today was undignified for a former CM. He is betraying the ideas of JP by allying with the same Congress which imprisoned the socialist leader and against whose dictatorship JP led a people’s movement to restore democracy,” said Rakesh Tripathi, U.P. BJP spokesperson.

