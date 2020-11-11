Other States

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav thanks voters for their support in UP bypolls

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday thanked voters for their support in the Uttar Pradesh bypolls and said that his party is committed to development.

The SP’s Lucky Yadav won Malhani, the seat which was represented by his father Parasnath Yadav, whose death necessitated the by-election.

He defeated independent candidate Dhananjay Singh by 4,632 votes. Three of SP candidates were runner-ups — Javed Abbas (in Naugaon Sadat), Maharaj Singh Dhanghar (in Tundla) and Brahmashankar Tripathi (in Deoria).

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Thanks to all the voters for their support in the bypolls. We are committed to development.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 11, 2020 1:37:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/sp-chief-akhilesh-yadav-thanks-voters-for-their-support-in-up-bypolls/article33073404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY