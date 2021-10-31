SP, BSP missing in crisis: Priyanka

LUCKNOW

‘Cong. alone is fighting for people’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday questioned the Samajwadi Party, the main Opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, for accusing her party of colluding with the BJP and said she would rather “die” than ally with the saffron party. Only the Congress was going to the people and fighting against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, she said.

Ms. Vadra’s comments at a rally in Gorakhpur came after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said that the BJP and the Congress were similar.

“Who shut down the sugar mills set up here by the Congress? The SP and BSP governments closed them and today they say the Congress is in collusion with the BJP,” Ms. Vadra said. “I want to ask them where are they? Why can’t we see them? Why don’t they come to you when there is struggle and during crisis? Only the Congress is coming, only the Congress is fighting,” Ms. Vadra said.

She said the BJP government had over the last seven years destroyed the efforts of the last 70 years.

Ms. Vadra accused the BJP government of oppressing various sections of society on a daily basis, including Dalits, OBCs, the poor and Brahmins. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was working against the teachings of Guru Gorakhnath, she said. Mr. Adityanath is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple.

Ms. Vadra also appealed to the people to start questioning the faith they had in their leader and look at the unfulfilled promises. “If you don’t become aware and don’t raise questions, then U.P. will not be able to come out of this abyss. Truth is that in the name of religion and faith, your sentiments and faith have been tampered with. Understand this,” she said.