SP, BSP and Cong. have lost ground: U.P. Deputy CM

Even if the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress come together in Uttar Pradesh, they have no scope in the “near future,” said Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Talking to reporters during his tour of Varanasi on Tuesday, Mr. Maurya dismissed the BSP and the SP’s efforts to reach out to the Brahmins and said all communities were behind the BJP.

“Nobody is going to be influenced by the SP, BSP and Congress. They have lost ground,” Mr. Maurya said.

He stressed that in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the SP and the BSP had contested in an alliance but failed to defeat the BJP.


